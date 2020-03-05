The annual Texas Wine & Rogue Art Fest in Salado has been canceled this year, according to a statement posted on Facebook.
"We are sorry to announce that we are cancelling the 2020 Texas Wine & Rogue Art Fest on March 28 -29, 2020," said June Ritterbusch, owner of the Salado Winery Company, which hosts the event.
"We are grateful for your support and because of your investment in us; we have sincerely given this decision extensive thought. Simply put, our forecast is that many folks in Texas will decide to forgo large public gatherings in the next few weeks. We hope and pray that this moment passes quickly and we promise that when it does we will are going to throw one heck of a great party! Thank-you for your attention, folks like you are the reason we stay in business."