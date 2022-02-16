BELTON — The sky was filled with blue and silver balloons outside the Bell County Jail on Wednesday as about 100 friends and family members of Sheriff’s Maj. Esteban “Stevie” Ramirez gathered for a remembrance of his life a year after he passed.
“Stevie Ramirez was a man that excelled at everything he did, a husband, a father, captain, jail administrator, and a man that I called a friend,” said Johner Martin, who gave a benediction at the event. “He was a man who loved Jesus, and I know that he is now with Him.”
Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange spoke of the caring friendship with Ramirez and the last time he spoke with him.
“He was worried more about me than he was about himself,” Lange said. “He told me he had just had a physical, and the doctor gave him a clean bill of health. If anything happens to me, I’m good with the Lord. Those were the last words that he said to me.”
T.J. Cruz, chief deputy of the department, spoke about the camaraderie he had with Ramirez.
“I can’t remember a day in my career … that Stevie wasn’t a part of it,” Cruz said. “We followed each other and climbed through the ranks. I miss those days, and I miss our talks.”
The positivity that Ramirez radiated was described by Capt. Darryl Lynce.
“Stevie never had a bad day, no matter what happened,” he said. “It never affected what he did or what he felt.”
On Feb. 16, 2021, Ramirez died at age 58 after battling COVID-19. He joined the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in 1989 as a jailer and reached the rank of jail major at the Bell County Justice Center.
As he climbed through the ranks, he joined the patrol division, became a criminal investigator, ran a firing range, was a member of the diving team and the SWAT team. Ramirez also earned 10 Top Gun Awards for his shooting prowess.
Noah Klingensmith, a newly graduated deputy, met Ramirez while working as a jailer.
“He was one of the best supervisors I ever had,” Klingensmith said. “In 2019, I deployed to Afghanistan for almost 14 months. My wife worked at Sonic at the time. He stopped there almost every week to ensure she and the kids were OK. He’s one of the reasons I’m proud to be deputy.”
Ramirez’s mother, Mary, closed the ceremony by thanking those in attendance.
“It is not how we loved, but how much love we put in giving,” she said. “Thank you.”