Marty Murr understands the responsibility in being a coach.
However, his opportunity to impact student athletes is now slated to expand after the Jarrell Independent School District Board of Trustees approved him as its new athletic director — a hire that was unanimously approved during a Wednesday meeting.
“I believe a coach has a tremendous ability to touch many lives through service to others,” Murr, a graduate of Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, said. “I consider it to be a great honor and privilege to serve the Jarrell ISD community as athletic director and head football coach,” Murr said. “Go Cougars.”
Toni Hicks, Jarrell ISD’s superintendent, was among those ecstatic for Murr to join the district’s Cougar family.
“Coach Murr is a highly respected coach with more than 25 years of experience leading winning programs,” Hicks said in a news release. “In fact, he’s been named coach of the year multiple times. With his experience and commitment to building leaders in his athletes and staff, Coach Murr is the perfect choice to take Jarrell ISD athletics to the next level.”
Murr, who will become the athletic director and head football coach for his fourth school district, has held a variety of athletics-related roles during his career.
“In addition to his storied career leading athletic programs, to include 2A to 5A-size school districts, he comes to Jarrell ISD with a rich background having coached both boys and girls to high levels of success,” Hicks said.
His background includes serving in at least 11 additional capacities: football offensive coordinator, football defensive coordinator, head junior varsity football coach, assistant girls basketball coach, head junior varsity girls basketball coach, head varsity track coach, head tennis coach, head middle school girls basketball coach, middle school girls track coach, head softball coach and assistant power lifting coach.
Jarrell ISD is scheduled to present Murr to the community on April 14.
“Students, parents, staff and community members are invited to attend a meet-and-greet to welcome Coach Murr to Jarrell ISD on Wednesday, April 14, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Jarrell High School Auditorium,” the district said.