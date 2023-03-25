Lilly Milford at O'Brien's Irish Pub

Lilly Milford steps to the microphone to start a gig last summer at O’Brien’s Irish Pub in downtown Temple. Milford is one of hundreds of Temple-area musicians who perform locally and throughout Central Texas.

 David Stone/Special to the Telegram

Salado and Harker Heights recently became official Music Friendly Communities — a designation achieved through the Texas Music Office — and local residents say it is time for Temple to join the growing number of cities that have taken a big polka step forward.