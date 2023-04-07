A Temple teenager who led Troy police on a high-speed pursuit — with speeds reaching over 100 mph — has been indicted.
Teenage motorcyclist who thought he could 'outrun' police indicted for high-speed pursuit
Eric E. Garcia
