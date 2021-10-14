Area non-profits can apply for grants available through the Building Temple Together Program.
The city of Temple has allocated Community Development Block Grant funding for this program, which will award grants on a competitive basis to organizations that administer qualified services to achieve specific outcomes that are in alignment with the city of Temple’s Housing and Community Development Consolidated Plan, according to a news release.
Non-profit agencies must provide programs and/or services within Temple to be eligible for this program. Additionally, agencies must meet all requirements of the federal regulations regarding the proper use of CDBG grant funds.
“The city of Temple developed the Building Temple Together Program to support the efforts of local agencies,” Nancy Glover, director of Housing and Community Development, said in a news release. “Temple is fortunate to have a variety of non-profits that give back to our residents and contribute to community development, so we are excited to extend this opportunity to these organizations.”
The online application will become available on Friday at templetx.gov/grants. The deadline for grant submissions is 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
Visit templetx.gov/grants to complete an application and learn more about the eligibility requirements. Applicants can also email grants@templetx.gov or call 254-298-5456.