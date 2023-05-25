Thursday marked the first time the Belton Independent School District celebrated three graduating classes at the Bell County Expo Center.
Kole Petersen was among the Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow seniors to receive a high school diploma on Thursday, and the class valedictorian credited much of his success to his family.
“Thank you to my incredible mom for all of the sacrifices that you made to raise both myself and my brother,” he said during the ceremony, which began at 9 a.m. “Thank you for the love and support that you have shown throughout my life. Thank you for putting on a smile and always making time for us. Thank you so much for the lessons that you taught me that allowed me to become the man that I am today.”
Petersen — who will attend Colorado College in the fall to major in neuroscience with a minor in indigenous studies — also took the time to congratulate his classmates who he shared countless hours studying, competing and laughing with.
“Belton New Tech will be the alma mater of tomorrow’s doctors and nurses, lawyers and teachers, engineers and accountants, and everything in between,” he said. “Every single one of you should be very proud of what you have accomplished in high school and even prouder of your current status as a graduate. All of you should be able to look back fondly on not just the awards you earned and grades you worked for, but the character growth that you experienced, the friends you made, and the lessons you have learned.”
He reminded them to live for themselves rather than the expectations of others.
“No one’s happiness is more important than your own, and if you fail to prioritize your own physical and mental well-being — that is the root of your being — every other branch in your life will fall off and you will fail to realize your self-actualization,” he said.
Mylie Hammonds, New Tech’s salutatorian, also stressed the importance of individuality.
“In a society full of divisions, labels and boxes, I want to remind you to hold that value close,” said Hammonds, who will major in civil engineering at Texas A&M University.
“While everyone here will go to different colleges, trade schools, and careers, I trust that we have all grown and been taught valuable lessons and important values from this amazing school that we have called home. I am so proud of everyone in this room not just because of what we have achieved, but what we will achieve.”
Later that afternoon, hundreds of Belton High School seniors took their diplomas in hand as parents, friends and extended family members shouted out their congratulations.
However, Kaden Lehrmann, Belton High School’s salutatorian, first took a moment to thank everyone who played an influential role in his life, including his grandfather — an individual he largely credited for molding him into the man he is today.
“Sadly, my grandpa passed away this spring,” he said. “His passing forced me under the surface of tidal emotions that come with loss. However, I didn’t succumb to these malignant emotions. I stood strong and fought little by little to return to a ‘normal’ life.”
Lehrmann, who will attend Texas A&M University in the fall to major in civil engineering, told his classmates to remember that loss isn’t the end.
“You alone choose the finale — whether it’s the loss of a person, a sentimental object, or whatever fills you with grief,” he said. “You can ride out the storm of life and not let it consume you. There is always a brighter side, always a way out and always a guiding hand to reach for. All it takes is for you to stand strong.”
Bryce Roberts, Belton High School’s valedictorian, also told their classmates to be afraid to fail.
“You must not let these moments of failure define you,” Roberts, who also will study civil engineering at Texas A&M University, said. “Instead let it teach you and guide you, as they are only speed bumps on the way to your dreams and successes. As Belton Tigers, I know that we can overcome these moments of adversity, appreciate our mistakes and continue to achieve greatness. Just know that if you want to live a comfortable life you must be willing to be uncomfortable, take risks and you will be able to accomplish anything you set your mind to.”
A recording of each graduation ceremony will be uploaded to https://www.killeenisd.org/gradvideos at a later date.
