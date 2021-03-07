Richard Hunt, now 85, has never stopped learning about the spiritual properties of heat and metal. He studies and collects African metal objects “to develop the kinds of forms nature might create if only heat and steel were available to her,” he said.
Then grabbing a hammer and a welding torch, he reaches back into the cosmic archetypes of Greek and Roman mythology to forge a new “beauty in use,” conjuring mystical utility of form.
Now on display in the Carabasi Gallery at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., are drawings and other works by the renowned African-American sculptor who created the towering 14-foot-tall “Orpheus” bronze at the center’s front entrance. The three-ton work was installed and dedicated in 1979.
In honor of the donation made to the Cultural Activities Center 40 years ago and to his remarkably productive career, the CAC is presenting Hunt’s works from the center’s permanent collection.
Concurrently, Hunt is also honored with a retrospective exhibit, “Richard Hunt: Scholar’s Rock or Stone of Hope or Love of Bronze,” at the Art Institute of Chicago, on view until mid-summer 2021.
Hunt completed more than 150 public commissions across the United States. He works in an abstract, organic and improvisatory style, bending, shaping and welding sheets of steel or bronze and sometimes incorporating found objects.
The “Orpheus” sculpture honors Henry Kiper “H.K.” Allen (1926-2005), banking and international trade executive, and his wife, Raye Virginia Allen, co-founder of the CAC with Nora Lee Mayhew Wendland (1896-1988), for their leadership and support over decades. He served as chairman of the 1976 building campaign to erect the present CAC building.
The sculpture was given by Mary Vivian Arnold McCreary (1902-1995), Mrs. Allen’s mother, with additional funds from a matching grant from the National Endowment of the Arts.
Thousands have passed by it, probably not realizing that “Orpheus” speaks in an African-American voice with new retellings of ancient archetypes.
The CAC’s first art curator, Laura Darden Brown Reinowski (1948-2001), searched for a suitable artist to fulfill the generous gift. She finally discovered Hunt, regarded as “one of the most gift and assured artists working in the direct-metal, open-form medium,” according to art critics. Hunt was selected from more than 20 prominent sculptors throughout the United States.
Silent “partner” though the process was Nancy Hanks (1927-1983), whose ancestral roots lay deep in Coryell County and who is buried there. Although Hanks never lived in Central Texas, she left an indelible impact here.
In fact, she took to heart her father’s advice to never lose touch with grassroots communities outside of the rarified atmospheres of New York City and Washington, D.C.
As chairwoman of the National Endowment for the Arts and of the National Council on the Arts 1969-1977, Hanks was called the “mother of a million artists” for her work in building federal financial support for the arts and artists.
Hanks’ father hailed from Gatesville. As a boy, he was close friends with Irvin McCreary, Allen’s father and Mrs. McCreary’s husband. Even though the elder Hanks lived most of his adulthood in Florida, he and McCreary maintained close contact.
Likewise, even though Hanks was born and reared in Florida, she had many Central Texas connections and kinfolks. Allen recalled in 2008 how Hanks’ father encouraged her to “know what’s happening in the grassroots.”
“Her father told her, ‘I’m going to send you a subscription to the Gatesville Messenger [the town’s newspaper],’” Allen recalled. “Then, he said, ‘I’m going to call you several days after to receive it and ask questions to see if you’ve read it.’ He believed that if the news was in the hometown paper, then that’s what people were thinking about all over the country.” Hanks heeded well her father’s advice, Allen added.
The CAC’s co-founders sought Hanks’ advice as the CAC’s founders plowed forward with creating the art center. Meanwhile, Hanks channeled her untiring diplomatic and negotiation skills to parlay funding for the visual and performing arts, especially to America’s Heartland.
Under Hanks’ skillful leadership over two terms, the National Endowment’s annual budget grew from $16 million to $100 million, most of it directed to the development of state and community art councils.
She advised and guided the CAC’s early leaders, according to Allen. Hanks also smoothed the path to funding sources for the Hunt sculpture.
All of that coordination and cooperation among the women paid off. Hunt’s sculpture has become a lasting gift to Central Texas art lovers and a metaphor for this area’s diversity.
The sculpture symbolizes Orpheus, the Greek/Roman god of music, who descends into the underworld to rescue his lover, Eurydice. However, just as he was close to rescuing her, he looked back, and she lurched back forever to Hades.
Hunt’s experiences as an African-American artist during turbulent political times also influenced his creations as he expands the art of metalcraft. African blacksmiths had been forging metal tools and music instruments for millennia –melted copper and tin ores become burnished bronze symbolizing power and prestige over raw materials. Hunt takes that expertise and his heritage to the next level of understanding.
For four decades, Hunt’s “Orpheus” has stood solidly in front of the CAC, arching skyward as it faces toward a busy interstate highway. It stands as parable and a reminder. According to the 1979 commemorative catalog, his message is clear: “The arts must never dwell in the past, but always reach forward. When we look forward into creation’s face, we loosen hell’s chains of our limitations.”