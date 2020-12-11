BELTON — Belton Police are investigating a stolen vehicle and a theft reported this week, a spokesman said.
A blue 2008 Nissan Rogue was reported stolen from the 200 block of Burnet Street at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle may be displaying temporary tag No. 70221G4, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Friday.
The stolen vehicle report comes as Belton Police sees an uptick in crimes involving vehicles.
Auto thefts are on the rise, with 26 vehicles already reported stolen this year in Belton, up from nine in 2019.
Police said 124 vehicle burglaries have been reported in the city, compared to 65 last year.
The department is also investigating the theft of a catalytic converter in the 500 block of East Avenue C at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Romer said.
Police Chief Gene Ellis said the increase in property crimes is a trend that other Texas agencies are experiencing as well.
“Car thieves often target guns, cash and power tools, as well as keys left inside vehicles,” Ellis said. “In most of the car thefts, keys were left inside the car (fobs for cars with push-button ignitions).”
Locking your car can prevent crime, the police chief said. The department also posts frequently on social media to lock your car doors at 9 p.m. daily.
Anyone with information about the incidents can contact Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6764.