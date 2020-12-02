A section of downtown Temple around Santa Fe Plaza will be lit up Monday night as the city hosts its 74th annual Christmas Parade — with a twist.
The parade this year will flip the roles of spectators and floats, creating a stationary parade in which attendees will drive through. The city made the change to the annual parade in an effort to be able to move forward with the event while avoiding the large gatherings usually seen each year.
Senior Special Events Coordinator Holly Leiferman said the city looks forward to continuing the tradition, even while holding a frozen parade for the first time.
“The annual Christmas parade has been a tradition for generations of Temple residents,” Leiferman said. “This year, we are excited to present this reimagined format that maintains the health and safety of our community.”
Temple Police Department officers will start lining up at the parade’s entrance on South 11th Street where it connects to Central Avenue at 6:15 p.m. before the parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
The updated parade route will start at the intersection of South 11th and Central, circle around Santa Fe Plaza using Avenues A and B and end by having participants exit at the intersection of South Ninth Street and Central Avenue.
Participants will be restricted to staying inside their vehicles as Temple officers guide them through the route, and will be asked not to stop.
City officials are encouraging those attending the parade to decorate their vehicles if they would like to be a part of the experience as well.
The lighting of the city’s tree will also be moved to virtual this year as it is broadcast through the Temple Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
Mayor Tim Davis will once again host the tree lighting this year, which will start at 6:25 p.m., just before the start of the parade.
In contrast to Temple’s decision, Christmas parades planned in Copperas Cove and Killeen have been canceled.
The Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau said in statement that the cancellation of their Krist Kindl parade, set for Saturday, was due to a lack of entries needed to make the event viable. Killeen also cited a lack of parade entries in the cancellation of its 58th annual Killeen Christmas Parade scheduled for Dec. 12.