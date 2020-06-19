Two Temple Buc-ee’s employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, the Lake Jackson-based company said in a news release Friday.
“The procedures in place identified the employees were exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and the employees were sent home,” Buc-ee’s spokesman Jeff Nadalo said. “After reviewing video from more than 120 in-store cameras, we have identified any employees that were in close contact with these employees and notified them to self-quarantine.”
Nadalo said Buc-ee’s alerted the Bell County Public Health District about the two infections and it did not recommend any additional actions.
The famous beaver nugget seller has implemented health and safety guidelines and sanitization procedures for the safety of their employees and customers, according to a news release.
Those include monitoring employees for coronavirus symptoms; checking workers’ temperatures when they arrive to work; installation of transparent shields where staff and customers interact; stressing social distancing; increased cleaning and sanitation; mandating all employees wash their hands at least every hour; requiring employees to wear masks; and asking customers to wash their hands before shopping.
Buc-ee’s is located at 4155 N General Bruce Drive in Temple.