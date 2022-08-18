A grand jury indicted three men for separate sex-related felonies.
Said Hniguira, 37, of Belton, was indicted on sexual assault, a second-degree felony, and assault of a family member with a previous conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, after police said he sexually and physically assaulted a woman after an argument.
On July 5, 2021, officers with the Belton Police Department responded to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for a sexual assault, according to an arrest affidavit.
At the hospital, a woman was interviewed who told them Hniguira allegedly sexually assaulted her the night prior at a home in Belton.
“She said Hniguira drinks and uses cocaine,” the affidavit said. “He had been accusing (her) of cheating for some time. Around 11 p.m., Hniguira told (her) to go to the bedroom. She initially refused and put her hands up.”
Hniguira, the affidavit said, allegedly hit her and threatened her with further violence, so she conceded and went into the bedroom.
Hniguira sexually assaulted the woman “without consent because of the threat of violence,” the affidavit said.
He was being held at the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $120,000.
Antonio Balderas Jr.
A Temple man was indicted on burglary felony charges after reportedly breaking into an ex’s apartment and sexually assaulting her.
Antonio Balderas Jr., 36, was indicted on burglary of a building with intent to commit assault, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Temple Police, on March 27, officers responded to an apartment complex for an assault. Officers responding to the incident noted being familiar with the address because of a previous history of family violence at the site.
“Officers would advise that they observed the front door’s jamb split and located a piece of the door jamb near the kitchen, approximately five feet from the door,” the affidavit said. “The victim … stated she was sitting on the couch of her residence when Antonio Balderas … kicked in the door and pushed her head into the floor. She reported that her ears were ringing. She stated that Balderas (sexually assaulted her) without her consent.”
Balderas then “left the apartment and the whole event happened very quickly,” the affidavit said. “Antonio Balderas does not live there, is not on the lease, does not have clothes at the apartment, and has been staying with his mother.”
Surveillance video from the apartment complex showed Balderas was in the area for about a minute, the affidavit said.
Court records showed that on April 6, 2021, Balderas was arrested and charged with assault with bodily injury, family violence, interference with communications, and criminal mischief at the same address. Similarly, on Sept. 13, 2021, Balderas was involved in a criminal trespass of a habitation.
Balderas was being held at the Bell County Jail on Thursday with no bond posted.
Christopher Walker
A Temple man was indicted on a felony sexual assault charge after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old.
Christopher Walker, 23, was indicted on sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Killeen Police Department, on Nov. 10, 2020, officers responded to a sexual assault and interviewed the teen.
The girl told police that on that date, Walker allegedly touched her and took off her clothes at a residence.
A report on the assault was prepared, and officers noted on the affidavit that a sexual assault nurse examiner found injuries consistent with sexual assault.
Forensic scientists with the Texas Department of Public Safety examined DNA evidence that corroborated the assault and “that the DNA is 821 septillion times more likely to be from (Walker) than from an unidentified source,” the affidavit said.
An arrest warrant for Walker was issued on Feb. 8, 2022. He posted a $100,000 bond on Feb. 23.