A Bartlett teenager remains jailed for a felony assault charge.
Gerardo Rosas Lopez, 18, was in custody at the Bell County Jail Thursday on a charge of assault of a family or household member – impede breathing, a third-degree felony. His bond is set at $15,000.
A Bell County grand jury indicted Rosas Lopez for the felony charge on Aug. 9.
A caller told Bartlett police on June 16 that “a man with a knife who was trying to kill a woman” in the 200 block of Union Street.
Rosas Lopez, who appeared intoxicated, attempted to go inside the home when police arrived.
“Mr. Rosas Lopez smelled of alcohol and had blood shot eyes and gave the appearance of being intoxicated,” an arrest affidavit said.
A woman told police that Rosas Lopez was upset when he arrived home and “attacked her with him grabbing her by the neck with his hands which caused her pain and made it difficult to breathe,” the affidavit said.
Rosas Lopez pushed the woman to the ground and fell on top of her before she was able to get out from under him and flee to a bathroom to call a relative.
A family member told police that Rojas Lopez was fighting with an in-law and brandished a knife when he arrived. The man was able to get the knife away from Rosas Lopez but was hit in the mouth with a spoon.
When the woman’s uncle arrived, she fled to his car, but Rosas Lopez found her, pulled her out of the vehicle and dragged her to the front porch. The suspect then got into his vehicle and backed it into the woman’s vehicle.
While Rosas Lopez was in a Bartlett police vehicle, he managed to get a window down and climb out. The officer regained custody and placed him back in the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Rosas Lopez is scheduled to appear before Judge Wade Faulkner in the 478th District Court for an arraignment hearing at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 25. A pretrial hearing is scheduled at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 22 in the same court, records show.