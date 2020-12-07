Texas Department of Transportation contractors will close lanes on Interstates 35 and 14, starting at 7 tonight.
Contractors will close southbound and northbound Interstate 35 lanes for construction, starting at 7 tonight.
The outside southbound lane of Interstate 35 between FM 93 and South Loop 121 will close for construction. In addition, TxDOT contractors will close the two outside northbound lanes for milling and cleaning, the agency said in a news release.
Lane closures and work are scheduled to conclude 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
As construction crews widen Interstate 14, drivers can expect lane closures along the road between I-35 and FM 2410 starting Monday night through Dec. 12, according to TxDOT.
The closures will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said.
“Closures will allow contractors to safely perform various operations, including milling, striping, detour construction, and other work,” Smith said. “There will be both westbound and eastbound lane closures throughout the week.”
TxDOT is expanding I-14 from four lanes to six lanes.
On Tuesday, crews will close the inside northbound lane of I-35 between FM 93 and South Loop 121 starting at 7 p.m. Then, at 10 p.m., crews will close two inside southbound lanes. Scheduled reopening is 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Lane closures will be in place to allow crews to safely mill, clean and stripe the roads involved, the release said.
“TxDOT urges all motorists to use caution, watch for construction personnel and equipment, and to slow their speed approaching work zones,” Smith said.