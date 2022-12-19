Amid the flurry of parties and festive gatherings this month, the venerable Texas tradition of New Year’s trickery and horseplay have been lost.
With good reason. Who wants to mess with quills dipped in blood, anyway?
An early account of 19th century holiday traditions recounts the list of tricks and pranks common, especially as the calendars turn to a new page.
Despite all the frontier tomfoolery of the holiday weeks, the Belton Journal’s editor in December 1880 admonished readers with kindly advice that never goes out of style: “The New Year is a first-rate time to take an even start with the world. Get all your little accounts settled, stop all leakages, go to work bravely, and some fine morning you are liable to wake up and find your financial condition healthy and vigorous.”
Oh, and by the way, the editor added, “Come forward and put $2 down on our desk for a year’s subscription.” Good advice even today.
Early Texas holiday practices were far from the “old-fashioned” customs imagined today.
A historical description of the holidays emphasizing how early Texas settlers made do were particularly poignant: “New Year’s gifts when Texas was a republic were not bought in shops but were the product of home industry. The farmer exchanged with his neighbors such fruits of his labor as he could spare, and the hand and the heart worked together as members of a family circle prepared for the holidays. The knitted mittens and socks may not have looked pretty or expressed dollar values, but they kept warm not only the parts of the body, but warmed friendship and kinships.”
A 1940 article in the Southwestern Historical Quarterly describes how French privateer Jean Lafitte (c. 1780–c. 1823) commanded a banded of buccaneers who “resounded with laughs and shouts that accompany horseplay among the vulgar and ignorant.”
This happened as Lafitte and his men founded a new colony on Galveston Island named Campeche. At its height, the colonists and privateers earned millions of dollars annually from stolen or smuggled coin and goods. Then they partied.
Early accounts say that on Jan. 1, those men who could read and write used their wits and their pen to write satirical or scathing essays and poems about their fellow pirates. Actually, “pen” is a loose term for a quill feather sharpened to a point dipped in the author’s blood for ink.
“All in a spirit of mirth and Christmas spirit,” the author added. If you don’t mind the blood.
Apparently early Texans never stopped reveling. In an 1839 letter described “the disciples of that jolly God Bacchus”: “Fiddles groan under a heavy weight of oppression, and heeltaps suffer to the tune of ‘We Won’t Go Home Til Morning.’ Now and then, the discharge of firearms reminds me that merriment now despotic rules.”
Newcomers to the Republic of Texas were amazed at the holiday spirit. A recent Texas resident writing in 1841 to Tennessee relatives compared “the difference between sleepy Tennessee and bright wide-awake Texas, whose people are always ready for whatever may come.”
Making the holidays bright in Texas were “pleasant temperature, freedom from business cares and a general appreciation that (the holidays) were for relaxation, for smiling countenances and hearty greetings.”
When Bell County was created in 1850, it was on the far reaches of the Western frontier. By the mid-1800s, Catholic missionaries were dispatched to these far-flung regions to establish churches where American and European immigration was most pronounced.
One of those missionaries, Emmanuel-Henri-Dieudon né Domenech (1825-1903), was a French abbé, missionary and author who worked to introduce liturgical worship to frontier settlers, many of whom were unchurched or unfamiliar with the Mass.
His Christmas experience in 1852, while he served in Brownsville, was among his most memorable.
“Christmas day arrived, with its rejoicings for the people. … During the midnight Mass, I had a moment’s happiness in seeing a crowd of every age, sex and creed take possession of the house of God, which was at this moment in all its splendor. The draperies, the flowers, the lights supplied in profusion, were in sweet harmony with French taste, become proverbial with strangers.
“The Mass was sung by 14 of my countrymen, who had very sweet voices. The chasuble which I wore was the gift of a Mexican citizen. It was gold brocade embroidered with gold and silk; and, though more than a hundred years old, it reflected rays of light in all directions.
Upwards of 300 who could find no room in the church had to hear Mass in the open air.
Fireworks, sent off by the officers of the garrison, terminated this feast, which had never before been celebrated with so much solemnity on the frontiers of Texas.”
Nearly a century later, New Year observance took on a somber but hopeful tradition only to be faced with more dire threats.
Mary Hardin-Baylor College (now the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor) was busily preparing for the Jan. 8, 1941, visit from the national commander of the American Legion.
The Temple American Legion Post 133, commanded by Willie Wells Wendland (1896-1967), sponsored the new memorial flagpole on the campus.
The flagpole with memorial plaques at its base was a welcome addition to the campus, said MHB president Gordon Grady Singleton (1890-1977), World War I veteran active in the American Legion and former commander of a post in Atlanta, Ga., before moving to Belton.
Legionnaires from Dallas, Austin, Brenham, San Angelo, Fort Worth, Rockdale, Bartlett and other Texas towns were present.
On hand was Gustave E. Ulrich (1858-1942), who witnessed the cornerstone placed on Luther Hall, the first building of the former Baylor Female College when it moved from Independence.
Later that year, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7.
By New Year 1942, “Peace on earth” took on more profound meaning.