Temple native William “Bill” Danridge Clayborn Jones did not know how high he would fly when he first joined the Army right out of college.
The 101-year-old veteran, who died at his home last week, served for three decades in the U.S. Army. After joining the Army in 1942, Jones would serve in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
In 2019, Jones told the Telegram that he and his wife never planned for him to stay in the military so long.
“We had an interesting career in the military, but she was not wild about the military,” Jones said. “I had never really intended it to happen that way, but they kept calling me back into service. So I just said I might as well stay the 30 (years).”
A graduate of Temple High School, where he met his wife, Patricia, Jones originally attended Texas A&M University. He went to the school with the goal of getting a commission with a focus in the operation of field artillery.
Jones decided against a career in artillery after his graduation, and instead requested a transfer into the Army’s military aviation program.
The program, which was new at the time, trained soldiers to fly and operate aircraft for use in assisting ground forces. He said his job mainly consisted of helping to adjust the fire of artillery.
As a member of the 80th Field Artillery in the 6th Division, Jones fought on the Pacific Front with landings in New Guinea.
After the end of World War II, Jones left the Army for a time before being called back in 1953 for the Korean War. He said it was at this time he decided to stay and put in his 30 years of service.
Jones’s return to the Army also marked the start of what he thought was the most meaningful work of his service. He was chosen to be a part of the military’s first provisional helicopter company. Jones, who served as the company’s commander for a short period, said his main focus was using the aircraft to rescue injured soldiers.
“What I remember most was when I was in Korea and they gave me a helicopter ambulance company, which was quite a change from military arms,” Jones said. “We evacuated more than 33,000 patients, and I look back at that as quite a shift from killing people and wrecking things. I really appreciated that.”
Jones said that, at the time, none of the other branches of the military had a helicopter company for the Army to reference.
“So we didn’t have anything to go by, we didn’t have any precedence and we didn’t have any experience,” Jones said during a 2019 interview with the Telegram. “So they just cobbled together six different platoons of six helicopters each as a provisional company to support the corps.”
After 14 months commanding the company, Jones said he was sent to the Pentagon in order to help transform the unit into something more permanent. It was there that Jones helped to develop the current use of helicopters in the Army.
After helping to develop the outline of how helicopter companies would work, Jones later worked in the Office of the Inspector General at the Pentagon. Jones worked to investigate the cause of fatal accidents in the Army, of which there were about 30 to 50 annually at the time.
Jones’ role in the Pentagon took him through the war in Vietnam and up until Operation Desert Storm, which finally prompted him to leave due to the toll that a fourth major conflict would have brought on him.
Over his 30 years of service, Jones retired as a lieutenant colonel with 20,000 hours of flying fixed-wing aircraft and 1,400 hours in helicopters.
Jones received a master’s degree of aerospace operations management from the University of Southern California in 1970 and had a career as a civilian aviation business consultant.