Update: As of about 10 a.m., most roadways should be open, according to the Temple Police Department. Southbound Interstate 35 is still closed from Exit 305-307. Drivers should continue to use caution.
Inclement weather has caused shutdowns on major roads and bridges, including Interstate 35 and Loop 363 in Temple.
Drivers are strongly urged to stay off roads if possible, a city of Temple news release said. If driving is necessary, use extreme caution and avoid main travel roadways.Roadways are hazardous and several accidents have been reported Monday morning.
One motorist, Heather Andrews, said in a Facebook post that Interstate 35 south was shut down and she has been sitting in traffic since 6:50 a.m. In another post on Facebook, Kim Wilson said her husband was stuck on the loop over Interstate 35. She said her husband was told to turn around and find another route. Several people also shared information about icy conditions Monday morning on State Highway 53 as well.
Updates will be provided as they are available.
Fort Hood officials authorized delayed reporting for soldiers and Department of the Army civilians for Jan. 11.
Due to extreme weather conditions and dangerous roads, physical training has been cancelled and no road guards will man intersections on post during that time period, a news release said. Active-duty military personnel will report no earlier-than noon. The officials also authorized delayed reporting for DA civilians no-earlier-than 11 a.m.
However, mission essential personnel are to report in accordance with their supervisor's instructions.