BELTON — Capital murder suspect Cedric Marks was back in court Tuesday, this time asking for the ability to copy thousands of documents to prepare his defense.
Marks, 47, of Killeen, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons, a capital felony; burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and various misdemeanor charges.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza is seeking the death penalty against Marks for allegedly killing Temple residents Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, on Jan. 3, 2019.
During a pretrial hearing Tuesday in the 426th District Court presided by Judge Steven Duskie, Marks, representing himself, and Bell County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell debated the request.
“It does me no good to just view it and not make any copies of it,” said Marks, referring to how discovery documents in his case are shown to him.
Marks chose to represent himself and has been allowed to inspect incriminating documents the state will use to prosecute him.
The main reason Marks wanted the documents, he said, was to obtain copies of testimony from his alleged accomplice Maya Maxwell, who he said the state is basing most of the prosecution against him.
“Without a way to impeach this person, I can’t have a good defense,” Marks said. “These copies are indispensable.”
In a motion presented to the court, Marks presented 10 pages detailing the documents he needed to copy.
Duskie asked Marks if he requested to make copies of everything in discovery due to the large number of documents requested. One of the documents listed, Duskie said was 7,752 pages long.
“That’s not everything,” Marks responded.
Newell responded that all the information was part of discovery and would be available for Marks.
“The state has spent a lot of time redacting” sensitive information from the documents, she said.
The next step, according to Newell, was to have those documents printed and bound as books available for Marks to use during the trial.
Duskie did not make a decision during the hearing Tuesday.
“You have a very voluminous request,” he told Marks. “I understand the importance of the request. I’m going to review it and make a decision on the next hearing.”
In a previous hearing, Duskie ruled on a USB drive that Marks had confiscated from him. The drive was provided by a private investigator and the defendant inserted it into a state-owned laptop.
At a June 3 hearing, the state asked for the USB drive to be examined to ensure no sensitive documents were downloaded into it, and Duskie agreed to examine it.
Duskie said he examined the drive and found no improprieties. He said the USB drive was returned to the private investigator.
Marks was arrested on Feb. 3, 2019, and has remained at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling more than $2 million.
Maxwell was arrested on Jan. 29, 2019, and charged with capital murder of multiple persons, a capital felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
She remained at the Bell County Jail Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $750,000. Maxwell is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on July 22 in Duskie’s courtroom.
Marks has maintained his innocence although Maxwell told investigators with the Temple Police Department that she and Marks hid Swearingin’s car in Austin to distract authorities.
Arrest affidavits filed in the case said the victims were taken to a residence in Killeen and allegedly killed by Marks.
Maxwell also said she and Marks took the bodies to Clearview, Okla., to bury the bodies in a shallow grave. Police found the bodies with the help of Maxwell, the affidavit said.
Autopsy reports listed Scott’s cause of death as homicidal violence due to multiple traumatic injuries while Swearingin was strangled. He had contusions, cuts, and abrasions on his body.