Two suspects involved in a June 26 shooting outside a Temple club have been arrested and charged, police said Tuesday.
The suspects — identified as 17-year-old Omarion Desmond Brown and 18-year-old Jamaal Dlexon Florence — were both arrested at about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon after officers conducted a felony stop in the 600 block of South Seventh Street, Temple police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Brown and Florence were both arrested on warrants for deadly conduct connected to the shooting. Both males were in custody at the Bell County Jail Tuesday. Bonds for both suspects were set at $125,000 each for the third-degree felony charge.
The suspects were identified after police released videos two weeks ago that showed a gathering of young men that led to fights and ended in gunfire outside Club Paradise, 1722 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Three people were injured in the shooting.
The incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. June 26 at the East Temple location. When officers arrived, they found spent shell casings and abandoned firearms in the parking lot.
Police released surveillance video clips that showed the shooting from several angles. Groups of young men appeared to be leaving the parking lot when someone opened fire, prompting some to duck to the ground or behind cars while others returned fire. At least two young children were present.
Near the club, a shirtless youth wearing blue jeans fired a gun at others in the parking lot before he runs out of the camera’s view. Other young men ran into the building when the shooting began.
Video obtained by police showed numerous individuals in the parking lot, with some physically fighting. This fighting eventually led to several individuals, armed with firearms, shooting at each other, police said.
A man was seen on video holding a toddler with a young boy at his side as a car passes by before the shooting. They were not directly in the line of fire, but ran away from the parking lot as shots were fired, video showed.
Another video clip showed a shirtless man in dark-colored shorts firing shots from behind a door at the club. His face is partially obscured by sunlight in the video.
Three people went to local area hospitals, suffering from gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening. The case remains under investigation.