As roadways were blanketed with snow and ice Wednesday, Wayne Roark was searching for transportation.
The Temple resident was in danger of missing a much-needed dialysis treatment.
“I was supposed to go (to dialysis) on Monday but the clinic was closed,” Roark, 53, told the Tele-gram. “It was really important that I get dialysis on Wednesday … because treatment gets rid of the impurities and toxins in my blood. I’ve been going since July and had never missed a session before (this week).”
Roark, who usually undergoes a four-hour dialysis treatment three days a week, emphasized the severity of a missed appointment.
“You can’t pass any fluids and you swell up and all that kind of thing,” Roark said. “So it was a pretty important deal to make sure I get that done … because I want to stay alive.”
With the appointment quickly approaching, Allen Roark — Wayne’s brother — asked Bobby Ott, Temple Independent School District superintendent, for help.
“Allen Roark is one of our teachers and golf coaches at Temple High School,” Ott said. “He reached out and asked if there’s any transport that I know of for patients that have dialysis appointments.”
Ott, who said he reached out to any local contact he could think of, ultimately received a call from Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds.
“I gave Chief Reynolds the address and the time of the appointment … and he told me that he’d have someone over to (Wayne’s) house to take him to his appointment,” he said.
Before long, Roark was greeted at his doorstep by Battalion Chief Ron Stewart and Firefighter Stephen Jirasek from Temple Fire & Rescue — a sight he said made him speechless.
“I’m blown away. … They walked me down the sidewalk to make sure I wouldn’t fall, because our sidewalk and yard had turned to ice. There was no way I could walk it on my own,” he said. “They were very helpful while they were supporting me, and I’m just very grateful.”
Roark repeatedly praised Jirasek and Stewart before extending his gratitude to John Henry Dominguez — a Temple Police Department detective who helped him return safely into his home.
“I can’t tell you how grateful I am for those guys,” he said. “You hear about what the city of Temple does, but to come over here and make sure I can get to and from dialysis safely … they just went above and beyond.”
Reynolds, who was named the Temple Police chief in May, told the Telegram this past week required a team effort from the area’s agencies.
“This is one of many stories where we have assisted folks with transportation for life-saving treatment,” he said. “There are countless incidents, where we have been able to relocate our public safety resources, and with the support of Temple ISD, and Temple Fire & Rescue, provide life-saving transport for various medical procedures.”