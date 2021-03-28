A new Temple traffic signal will be fully operational Tuesday — a measure intended to improve road safety, a transportation official said.
The traffic signal is on State Highway 95/South Loop 363 at the U.S. Highway 190 ramps near Heidenheimer.
The newly installed traffic control devices will improve safety and operation at the intersection, Jake Smith, the Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District spokesman, said.
“This installment is in response to analysis of crash data in the area,” Smith said in an email to the Telegram.
The new signals will be placed in a temporary “red flash” mode for 24 hours on Monday, and will go into full operation on Tuesday.
The date of activation is subject to change, weather permitting.
TxDOT said motorists should use caution driving in the area as people become accustomed to the new traffic control devices.