TROY — A murder suspect was apprehended by authorities Saturday morning after a multiple vehicle crash involving a stolen car on Interstate 35.
Tyler Warren, 23, of Waco, fled from the crash that involved a stolen vehicle from Limestone County, Gary O. Smith, Troy city administrator and police chief, said.
The incident occurred at about 11:35 a.m. on I-35 near Big Elm Road (mile marker 311).
A search for the suspect — lasting over two hours — included Troy police, Texas Department of Public Safety, deputies from the Bell and McLennan sheriff’s departments, Bell County constables, Lorena and Temple police departments, along with K-9 units, Smith said.
Warren was taken into custody without incident along the Union Pacific railroad tracks near Blevins Road in Falls County.
He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Hillcrest in Waco for treatment of minor injuries he received while running from the crash scene.
Warren was wanted on a murder charge from the Waco Police Department as well for a parole violation from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Smith said Warren had additional warrants.
No injuries were reported from the I-35 crash.