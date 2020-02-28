CAMERON — The sexual assault conviction of a Rockdale man was affirmed by the Third Court of Appeals in Austin, Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey said Friday in a news release.
Ricky Lee Murray, 53, was found guilty June 21, 2018, after a three-day jury trial. The jury deliberated less than one hour and found the 30-year-old victim was sexually assaulted by Murray in her own home. The victim was medicated and couldn’t fight Murray.
About three weeks later, the victim committed suicide.
Murray was sentenced Aug. 3, 2018, by Judge John Youngblood to 12 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the second-degree offense.
In addition, Murray must register as a sex offender. He was not registered by press time Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender website.