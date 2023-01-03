Six Central Texas high school students enrolled in Temple College’s Texas Biosciences Institute Middle College Program were named 2022 College Board National Recognition Award recipients.
Students honored are Caleb Snider of Temple High School, Alexa Denman of Thorndale High School, Kristina Kempner of Thrall High School, Kevin Liu and Jimena Rodriguez-Gamez, both Rockdale High School students, and Isabella Rentas of Hutto High School.
To be considered for the award, students must be sophomores or juniors in high school, have a 3.5 grade point average or higher when they apply, must take the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10, or AP exams, and they must be African American, Hispanic, Indigenous or attend high school in a rural area or small town, according to a Temple College news release.
“We were delighted to learn that the College Board named six of our dual-credit TBI students National Recognition Award winners,” said Rosa Berreles-Acosta, Temple College executive director of dual credit and high school partnerships. “We are incredibly proud of the achievements and contributions made by Alexa, Kristina, Kevin, Jimena, Isabella and Caleb. These students are hard-working and dedicated to their academics. I have seen them work hard every day to achieve success, and we are so pleased to see them accomplish great things.”
The Temple College TBI program is offered in Temple and Hutto. The program offers highly motivated high school students the opportunity to earn up to 60 college credit hours in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math-based curriculum. Many program participants earn an associate degree from Temple College before they graduate from high school.
Snider received a National Hispanic Recognition Award
“I plan to attend Texas A&M University,” he said. “I hope to graduate with a master’s degree in aerospace engineering and secure a job at one of the major aerospace corporations,” Snider said. “I enjoy working as a team to complete tasks, and I like seeing how everything comes together. Machines (the parts that make them up and how they work) have always fascinated me. I have always enjoyed math and science, playing different instruments, and boxing in my free time.”
Denman won a National Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award. She plans to attend Baylor Medical School to become a surgeon.
Kempner received a National Indigenous Recognition Award and a National Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award. She plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business management and then attend law school
Liu, who seeks to become a dentist, received a National Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award
Rodriguez-Gamez received a National Hispanic Recognition Award. She plans to attend Texas State University to major in public health and become a public health researcher.
Isabella Rentas received a National Hispanic Recognition Award and a National Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award. She plans to attend Texas A&M University and earn a degree in ecology and conservation biology.