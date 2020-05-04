Susan Guzman-Trevino, vice president for academic affairs at Temple College, is one of 40 community college leaders from across the country selected for the 2020-21 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, a highly selective program designed to prepare the next generation of community college presidents.
The Rising Presidents Fellows will embark on a 10-month fellowship beginning in July 2020. Delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, the fellows will be mentored by current and former community college presidents who have achieved exceptional outcomes for students throughout their careers.
Participants will learn strategies to improve student outcomes in and after college, lead internal change, and create strong external partnerships with K-12 schools, four-year colleges, employers and other partners.
“Evidence shows that substantial improvements in student success are achieved only when presidents have the commitment and skill needed to lead change within their institutions and through partnerships in the community,” Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program, said in a news release. “These fellows have been chosen because they embody that commitment and, we believe, will build their skills even further to become transformational presidents.”
The Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship responds to the growing need for a new generation of leaders who are well-equipped to meet the challenges of the future. Nationally, nearly 80 percent of sitting presidents plan to retire in the next decade. While the traditional pathway to the presidency has excluded women and people of color, the incoming class of Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows is composed of 70 percent women and 61 percent people of color and represents institutions of varying sizes and locations.
Guzman-Trevino has been a member of the Temple College faculty since 1992. She served as director of the Liberal Arts Division from 2008 to 2018, when she was named vice president for academic affairs.
A graduate of Belton High School, Guzman-Trevino began her postsecondary studies at Temple College and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She holds master’s and a Ph.D. from The University of Texas at Austin.
“I’m honored to have been selected to participate in this incredible program, and I’m excited for the opportunity to gain valuable leadership skills that will benefit Temple College,” Guzman-Trevino said