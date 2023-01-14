Local resident Zoe Grant will officially be inducted as president of the Temple NAACP chapter Monday as part of the group’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
A Denver, Colo., native who moved to Temple in 2016, Grant said she wanted to help the local organization grow into the future after past president Bennie Walsh stepped down recently.
“There are just a lot of things in the community that we want to work on,” Grant said. “One of those things is the growth and economic development, making sure there are jobs for people and equality in those positions. We see a lot of things happening in the west side, north side and south side, but are things taken care of on the east side?”
Grant, although not a native Texan, has a Temple connection: Many members of her family are from here and her uncle, Robert Martin, served as Temple’s first black city commissioner.
With her new position, Grant said she feels God is showing her a purpose and what she is supposed to do.
“I didn’t know my purpose and I didn’t know why I was sent here,” Grant said. “I didn’t really know my purpose and God is trying to show me now what I am here for.”
Grant said that to get ready for her term as president, the group had a small retreat during which they could get organized and clarify each person’s role in the organization.
As a group, Grant said the Temple NAACP chapter wanted people to know that the community is stronger when they stand together and work toward common goals.
To work better together, Grant said, the organization determined a series of issues and improvements to address in the community.
Helping to support local business is one of the goals Grant said she wanted to highlight and promote in the coming years. She said she wants to support the local economy, especially in East Temple, which has not seen as much growth as the rest of the city.
Grant said that many see the group as only focused on social and racial issues and not as much on other things that affect the community.
“It is just not about those things but everything that pertains to life, it is not just about the racial and social issues,” Grant said. “There are other things going on, such as health issues that are things that need to be taken care of or looked at and addressed.”
Grant also wants to focus on the improvement of security, services and equality in local communities.
This includes plans to hold workshops for the community to promote awareness of certain issues and life skills. Grant said not every community in the city needs the same level of help and there should be a focus on some areas.
“There is a lack of protection and a lack of jobs, and we feel insecure in some ways with some of the things that have happened in the last couple of years,” Grant said. “School, work and home, we just want to be equal across the board.”
For this, Grant and the organization have started to encourage local businesses, individuals and churches to become members of the NAACP and give their opinions on how the community could be bettered.
Grant said this outreach to new members is needed, especially as the local community and Temple as a whole continues to grow at a rapid pace.
Despite the organization being historically focused on the black community, Grant said she still encourages people of every race to join and contribute where they can.
“Our goal for 20203, and what I came in for, is to seek growth in the community and the black community,” Grant said.