Virtual meetings were a boon to prospective foster and adoptive parents, a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services report said.
The state agency announced Tuesday that the number of Central Texas people attending meetings for information on how to adopt or foster increased by more than 35 percent in 2020. The meetings are required for those wanting to become a foster or adoptive parent.
The department saw 1,558 people in the meetings during 2020, a 5-year record high beating out the 1,147 people in 2019, 1,103 in 2018, 1,012 in 2017 and 1,120 in 2016.
Catie Hammond, foster and adoption supervisor for the department, said the increased interest and attendance has led to more capacity for housing children.
“Being able to increase attendance the way we have highlights that people are interested in this, and that we can build capacity so we have space and appropriate placements for children in need,” Hammond said.
The department had been holding in-person meetings for those interested before the coronavirus pandemic started, before stopping meetings in mid-March and moving online in April.
Mark Wilson, department spokesman for Region 7, said the number of those applying to become foster or adoptive parents increased. The number of families applying has more than doubled, with 97 applications in 2020 compared to the 36 in 2019.
Wilson said the interest has not stopped either, with January 2021 alone already seeing 16 families apply.
The department has a range of requirements for prospective foster and adoptive parents, who can be either married or single.
Parents must be at least 21 years old, while also being financially stable and responsible adults, according to the guidelines. They are required to share background details about their past, their lifestyle and provide both relative and non-relative references.
After completing an application and completing background checks, applicants will be subject to a home study with household member visits.
Finally, participants will need to attend a free training session about the issues with abused and neglected children.
Over the next month the department will hold an additional four virtual meetings for those who are interested.
The first meeting will be on Tuesday at noon, followed by a 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday. Other meetings are set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Those wanting to attend these meetings, or find out when future meetings will be, can find links to attend through https://bit.ly/39So9DR.
Those interested in finding out more regarding local fostering and adoption are able to call the department’s specific line at 1-800-233-3405 or online at www.adoptchildren.org.