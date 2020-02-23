BELTON — A seminar on native plants was one of the learning opportunities on Sunday, the last day of the 45th annual Home and Garden Show at the Bell County Expo Center.
Gail Koontz, a Bell County Master Gardener, defined native and adapted Central Texas plants and gave some of their beneficial qualities. She mentioned area soil conditions that trouble some plants, weighed the pros and cons of invasive plants and then took a closer look at native plants.
A native plant is one that exists naturally in Texas without human help, Koontz said. The native fauna and flora are often interdependent, she said, and many of them have grown in all parts of Texas. This would include flowers, grasses, trees and vines, she said.
Native plants are beneficial because they need very little maintenance and very little food and water, she said.
“They are drought resistant and resistant to many pests and diseases,” Koontz said.
They protect the state’s biodiversity, she said, and are adapted to the soil and water.
“And they keep Texas beautiful,” she said.
Adapted plants are non-native plants that are able to thrive in our local soil and climate conditions, Koontz said. Adapted plants are beneficial because they need little maintenance and fertilization. They have some wildlife value, and might fit a design need in landscaping.
“And they increase our choices,” Koontz said.
Some plants have trouble adapting to Central Texas because of the alkaline soil or the heavy to thin caliche, she said. There are also the hot summers, cold winters and droughts, she said.
Speaking of invasive plants, Koontz said not all adapted plants are good choices for your landscape. Some spread rapidly and could out-compete more desirable plants.
For a closer look at native plants, she showed a cross-section representation of the healthy root system of many of these. Through their root system, the natives protect the watershed, she said. They help to moderate flood and droughts and control erosion, she said. They also reduce the use of chemicals that pollute the water system, she said, and contribute to better water quality.
Koontz showed several pictures of fields alive with bluebonnets, Indian paintbrush and other flowers. The first photo was of private property off Boutwell Road, south of FM 93. She said it started with a packet of wildflower seeds. Another was of the field behind the First Baptist Church of Temple on West Adams Avenue, where a group of master gardeners had sown wildflower seeds.
Lou Hight, another member of BCMG, said the club’s next monthly seminar, Soil Preparation and Lawn Care, will be March 19 at the Master Gardener Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St., Belton. Open to the public, the seminars are free but donations up to $5 are accepted, she said. People may register at bellspeakers76513@gmail.com.