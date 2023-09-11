Clouds, highs in the mid 90s and the chance of showers — it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as far as the weather forecast is concerned.
North and Central Texas will remain on the eastern edge of an upper level system to start the week, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth reported Sunday afternoon. This will make for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highest instability should remain across the west/northwest Sunday night through today, with less favorable conditions for rain farther east and southeast, the NWS said. Storms should remain relatively high-based and not heavy rain producers.
The arrival of a cold front tonight in North Texas should cause showers and thunderstorms to increase, which the NWS said would be a good start after a long spell of extensive drought conditions.
In addition to that, the Temple-Belton area should be enjoying some cooler weather this week, along with many opportunities of rain. Most locations will receive at least some measureable precipitation by the end of the week.
Today’s general forecast is mostly sunny with a high of 96. But there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, mainly after 1 a.m. There should be increasing clouds, with a low around 73. A 5-10 mph east wind may become northerly after midnight.
There is a slight chance of showers again Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible after 4 p.m. It should be partly sunny with a high near 94. A 5-10 mph north wind will become east-northeast in the afternoon. The chance of rain is 20%.
There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night, when it will be partly cloudy with a low around 72.
There will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday after 4 p.m. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 95. That night there remains a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 74. A 10-15 mph east wind may gust to 20 mph.
There will be a 50% chance of rain on Thursday after 1 p.m. The day will be mostly sunny with a high near 95. A south-southeast wind of 10-15 mph may gust as high as 20 mph.
Showers are likely again Thursday night, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 72. A 10-15 mph southeast wind may gust as high as 25 mph.
The chance of rain on Friday is 60%, with showers likely and a thunderstorm possible. It will be partly sunny with a high near 87. Friday night there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 69.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 88, but there is still a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. That night should be mostly clear with a low around 68.
There is a 20% chance of showers Sunday, when it will be sunny with a high near 89.