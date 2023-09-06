Panther pride is now on display outside of the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy after a statue of the cherished mascot was unveiled to the public during a ceremony on Wednesday evening.
More than 50 Temple-area residents attended the ceremony at the campus — once the district’s segregated high school — including Dunbar High School alumni, Temple ISD administrators, Temple city staff and local leaders.
“You get to come to a ceremony like this and it makes me realize the history and it makes me realize what Temple really stands for,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “This building has so much history in it, and I don’t pretend to know all of it but I honor it and I respect it and I appreciate it.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott couldn’t agree more, and echoed Davis’ gratitude for the district’s ever-growing partnership with the city.
“What we’re participating in right now is very similar to what they are doing all across the community,” he said. “Whether it’s naming a street after Roscoe Harrison or whatever it may be, they’re looking around the community to honor various significant people and places and this is an example of that.”
Ott noted the transformations the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy campus has undergone over the years, including $9.3 million in renovations that were funded by the 2015 bond package.
“Some of you said, ‘I haven’t been in this building since the ’50s,’ but you can see for yourself that there’s been a lot of changes,” he said. “But throughout all the changes the one thing that’s been constant is that purple Panther pride.”
Billie Brice Warner, the head of the Dunbar Alumni Association, discussed the history behind the mascot as a purple sheet concealed the statue just feet away.
“The panther was chosen as a mascot for the Dunbar school by Professor C.C. Sampson in 1924,” Warner said. “In 1948, Dunbar Junior-Senior High School received a taxidermy panther, which was donated to the school. That panther became unsustainable through the years and could no longer be displayed. Therefore, in 2022, I presented the idea of possibly having a panther statue erected in front of the school.”
Ott and countless others signed her petition, which she started in the summer of 2022, without hesitation.
Temple ISD trustee Linell Davis, a member of Dunbar High School’s class of 1966, called the new statue wonderful. Although she did not know C.C. Sampson personally — who she referred to as a deep thinker and brilliant man — Davis couldn’t help but wonder why he chose the black panther as their mascot.
“After a bit of research, I learned that the black panther is one of the most powerful and sleek creatures in the family of felines, which includes jaguars and leopards,” she said. “The panther is fierce and can attain a maximum speed within a very short time. Its burst of energy has often been the source of admiration and inspiration for a lot of humans.”
Davis emphasized how she is reminded of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech every time she looks at what her former stomping grounds have transformed into.
“I look at this academy and the babies are growing together,” she said. “They’re working together. They’re learning together. They’re playing together. They’re sharing life together. It moves me to tears because the dream is real. It’s alive.”
The TISD campus is now named after G.C. Meridith, the former principal of Dunbar High School, and poet Paul Dunbar, according to the district.
Established in 1896, the school graduated its first class of three students in 1903. The school was renamed Dunbar High School in the early 1900s. The current building, built in the 1950s, also served as a middle school and magnet school before opening as Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy in the 2013-14 school year.