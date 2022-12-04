Renters in Temple and Killeen are shelling out hundreds of dollars extra each month as inflationary increases eat up essential income.
A new report by Construction Coverage shows that rental units in the Killeen-Temple metro area increased 22.6% — slightly below the national average of 24.1% — in aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Killeen-Temple ranked No. 45 among the nation’s mid-size metro areas with the greatest rental increases, the report said.
“After slowing down in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. rental housing market has more than rebounded,” the report said. “As the housing market boomed, so did the rental market. Rents have risen sharply as demand has grown and supply remains constrained across much of the country. And even as housing prices have cooled in recent months, rents are still going up.”
The increases primarily have affected smaller, low-priced options, according to the report.
Average market rates for a studio apartment or one-bedroom unit in Killeen-Temple range from $746 to $751. The average price for a two-bedroom unit is $954.
“Smaller rental units increased by the largest amount, with studios rising by more than 30% and one-bedrooms rising by approximately 26%,” the report said. “Renters looking for smaller, lower-priced options have been disproportionately hurt by increasing rents.”
Three-bedroom rentals average $1,356 monthly while four-bedroom rentals are $1,646 monthly.
A glimpse at online rental listings in Temple shows most local apartments in line with the national average increases while Killeen listings are more in line with the region’s averages.
Many one-bedroom apartments in Temple range in monthly price from about $800 to about $1,300. Some cheaper apartments are available, depending on the location, condition and size, but those numbers are few.
Nationally, the fair market rent for a studio apartment is $1,074 and $1,177 for a one-bedroom unit. A two-bedroom unit rents for $1,427, according to the report.
Consumer Price Index data shows that U.S. rents have risen at their fastest pace since the 1980s.
“The rise in rent has been one of the biggest drivers of inflation,” the report said. “In October, the rent index increased by 0.7% over the previous month, and the shelter index — which includes rent — rose by 0.8%, the largest monthly increase since August 1990.”
Rent increases — similar to the housing market — are rising due to a combination of limited supply and increased demand.
“On the supply side, the U.S. has underinvested in housing for the last decade, and pandemic-related worker shortages and supply chain disruptions only made the problem worse,” the Construction Coverage report said. “On the demand side, after the early days of the pandemic in which many people moved into temporary living situations (such as moving back in with parents), they then sought to move into their own spaces independently. Census Bureau data shows that the number of households grew by three-quarters of a million from 2020 to 2021. On top of this, people priced out of the housing market forced many would-be buyers to continue renting.”
Data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development shows that fair market rents — estimates of the monthly dollar amount that a rental property is likely to command in a particular location — increased by an average of 24% from 2019 to 2023, Construction Coverage said.
Mid-size areas where rentals increased the most are: Salinas, Calif. (74%), Reno, Nev. (53%), Boise City, Idaho (50.2%), Asheville, N.C. (46.3%) and Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla. (39.5%).
The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area ranked tenth — at 33.4% — among large metro areas where rent increased the most, according to the report. The Phoenix-Meza-Chandler area in Arizona has recorded the nation’s highest rental increases — a whopping 62.3%, followed by Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise in Nevada with a 49.2% increase in rental prices.