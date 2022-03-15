The remains of the person killed in Sunday’s Morgan’s Point Resort fire continue to be unidentified.
Ted Duffield, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, said Tuesday that his office still has not received the autopsy report on the body recovered from the fire Sunday in Morgan’s Point Resort.
The body has been sent to Dallas for investigation, according to the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department.
The fire began at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Lemonwood Vista Drive, burning down three homes including one where the body was found.
Jim Snyder, spokesman for the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department, said the department received help from multiple surrounding agencies.
“We had units from Moffat, Temple, and around noon Temple EMS AMR responded,” Snyder said. “Morgan’s Point (Resort) had several apparatuses out there to include our ladder and the Marine 61, the boat that we have.”
Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said Monday that it was unlikely that the cause of the fire could be determined due to the extent of the damage.