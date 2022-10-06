Editor’s note: The Telegram is participating in National Newspaper Week with a series of articles on how newspapers cover Bell County and the surrounding region
Friday nights in the fall are busy for Telegram sports staffers.
Across Central Texas, the Telegram makes a big impact by covering numerous football games involving hometown favorites, including Temple, Belton, and Lake Belton high schools, providing game highlights, scores and statistics.
Reporters fan out across the region to record the games with up-to-the-moment Twitter posts and video, along with the newspaper’s photo contributors who spotlight the visual impact of the games.
Sports articles frequently make the Telegram’s most-read story list, data shows.
Temple and Belton, cities with notable sports talent engrained in the communities, have had successes on the field.
Two local players were selected in the National Football League draft in recent years, including Temple High graduate Ta’Quon Graham, who was picked up the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, and Belton High’s Logan Hall, who was chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.
The Telegram’s sportswriters cover many other high school sports — volleyball, track and field, cross country, baseball, softball, basketball, tennis, soccer, swimming, wrestling and golf. In addition, the Telegram covers athletic teams at Temple College and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Features on players and coaches — many of whom had an impact on local schools — are often popular with readers.
Earlier this year, the soccer complex at Crossroads Park in West Temple was named for Peter den Harder, a former coach and player who died in August 2020.
“He organized, coached, administered, referred and education referees and did everything except mowing the fields,” Dr. Ference Korompai, an influential soccer figure, said at the naming ceremony in February.
Other local facilities have been named for Central Texas residents.
Belton ISD had two ceremonial athletic facility dedications in March.
On March 18, prior to Belton High’s varsity baseball game versus District 12-6A opponent Bryan, the school officially unveil the new name of its baseball diamond as Tidwell Field, honoring former Tigers coach David Tidwell.
Belton ISD’s board of trustees approved the renaming with a vote in June 2021.
Tidwell, a 2017 Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, led Belton’s baseball program for 23 years (1985-2008) and racked up 491 wins and the 1994 Class 4A state championship along the way.
“During his tenure in Belton ISD, the Belton baseball program developed into a perennial district champion and playoff contender,” Michael Morgan, assistant superintendent of operations and former athletic director, said in a district news release. “Coach Tidwell’s impact on this community is far reaching. It’s very fitting to rename the field in his honor and as a tribute to his championship teams and his legacy of excellence.”
On March 23, Lake Belton’s baseball team named its batting cages the Jace Jefferson Memorial Batting Cages as a lasting tribute to the former Belton ISD student-athlete who died in 2016 of glioblastoma brain cancer. Jefferson attended High Point Elementary and North Belton Middle School and was to be a member of Lake Belton’s inaugural graduating class of 2023.
“Jace was a friend and teammate to many of the students in the LBHS class of 2023,” Belton ISD athletic director Sam Skidmore said at the time. “While battling cancer, he still attended baseball practices with his signature smile and positive attitude, serving as an inspiration for his coaches and teammates.
“Jace was the kind of athlete every coach and player wants on a team. We are proud to have his name on this facility as a reminder of the impact he made in Belton ISD.”
Belton High changed the name of its annual track and field meet to the Denise Petter Big Red Relays to reflect the legacy of Petter, who held coaching and other roles within the district for 35 years and died of cancer in July 2021 at age 62, the district said.
Temple High School’s Wildcat Stadium, the site of many football games and other events, has the “Bob McQueen Field” name in honor of the Wildcats legendary coach. The school’s softball field is named for Mildred “Lanky” Lancaster.
NFL Hall of Famer Joe Greene’s name adorns a football field in East Temple to honor the Dunbar High School graduate.