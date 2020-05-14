A woman seriously injured Wednesday in a major crash near Rogers failed to control her speed, Texas Department of Public Safety sergeant said.
Molly Ann Waters, 46, of Academy, drove a 2016 Jeep SUV and failed to control her speed in a construction zone located about 3.5 miles east of Rogers on U.S. Highway 190, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said. Waters hit a parked 18-wheeler driven by Laverne Hearne, 65, of Bryan.
Hearne’s tractor-trailer was stopped by a construction zone flagman in the westbound lane of the construction zone.
Waters made a last second attempt to avoid hitting the tractor-trailer and swerved to the right of the trailer. The front left side of the SUV collided with the right rear of the trailer, causing major damage and serious bodily injuries to Waters.
Waters was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, according to Washko. Hearne wasn’t injured.
DPS reminds drivers to limit distractions while driving. Always be aware of construction zone signs that warn motorists that traffic may be diverted or stopped while inside the construction zone.