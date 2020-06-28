Monday is the first day of early voting for the July 14 runoffs.
The early voting period for the July 14 election begins Monday and ends July 10.
Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The voting locations will be closed Friday and Saturday because of Fourth of July, a federal holiday. Polls will reopen 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 5.
Residents can also vote 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6 through July 10.
Voters can cast their ballots at the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; the Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave. in Temple; the Killeen Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive; the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard; the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach; and the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing.
Bell County has taken numerous precautions to ensure residents will be able to vote safely as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Luedecke said voting booths will be set up in a single line, spaced 6-feet apart. When voters check in, she said, they will be given an unsharpened pencil that they will use as a touchscreen stylus to cast their vote.
“As far as when they’re voting, they’ll be given an unsharpened pencil and instructed to use the eraser end of it to cast their ballot,” Luedecke said. “Then they’re free to take that pencil with them because we don’t want them back.”
Poll workers have been given cloth masks and face shields. They frequently wipe down each voting machine down with 75 percent isopropyl alcohol, Luedecke said.
Protective shields will sit in front of the voter check-in station to protect poll workers, the elections administrator said.
Bell County voters will decide a handful of races.
Democrats will pick either Dr. Christine Eady Mann or computer engineer Donna Imam as their candidate to face Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter for Texas’ 31st Congressional District as well as decide between Air Force veteran MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West for their party’s U.S. Senate nominee. The winner of the Senate runoff will face Republican Sen. John Cornyn.
Republicans, though, only have a single race on their ballot. They will pick either Killeen lawyer Steve Duskie or Belton lawyer Jeff Parker for judge of the 426th District Court. The winner of the race will be unopposed in the Nov. 3 election and will likely be appointed to the judgeship because the seat is vacant.