Four Caldwell High School volleyball players were indicted on felony charges Thursday after Milam County authorities said they held a 14-year-old against her will and disrobed her during a September hazing incident on a school bus.
Katherine Hart, 18, Marina Brinkman, 17, Sophie Goodman, 17, and Kadie Hartman, 17, were each indicted on charges of engaging in criminal activity by unlawful restraint, a third-degree felony.
The charges stem from a Sept. 21 incident on a bus trip back to their schools from an away game.
Texas law dictates if a minor is the victim of unlawful restraint, the charge is a state jail felony. However, the suspect charges are enhanced, making the charges more severe.
If convicted, they could face up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
All four students were initially charged with indecency with a child by exposure, a third-degree felony.
The incident occurred on State Highway 190 about 10 minutes up the road from downtown Cameron, an arrest affidavit said.
During their investigation, deputies with the Milam County Sheriff’s Department learned from the victim that she was allegedly held down by Brinkman and stripped down by Hart and Hartman. Goodman acted as a lookout on a bus drive back from a volleyball game at Little River-Academy on Sept. 21, the affidavit said.
Caldwell ISD released a statement to the media saying the incident was under investigation in October and has not offered any further updates.