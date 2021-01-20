Izabella Czapnik, 16, has always been told she could change the world. That promise, though, did not meet her reality.
“Growing up, I never saw anybody who looked like me in office because there were no women unless you went into the smaller parts of the government,” the Belton High School sophomore said.
That is until Wednesday. Women and girls across the nation watched Vice President Kamala Harris take her oath of office — becoming the first woman and first woman of color to hold the position.
“So being able to look up and see that there is someone who is like me and will fight for women’s rights for me, it’s spectacular to see that I can actually be that — I can change the world like how I was promised as a kid,” said Czapnik, who, like the vice president, is the daughter of an immigrant.
Temple High School senior Jordyn Price watched the inauguration during her fourth period class Wednesday. It was a surreal moment, she said, because it was a significant moment in American history.
Not only that, Price said the celebration of the nation’s new president and vice president brought the issue of representation to the forefront of politics.
“It’s really big not just for me, but for the younger generations to see representation in big situations, such as the vice president being sworn in, and allowing for women and just minorities alike to look at someone and think, ‘I can be like them,’” the 17-year-old said. “I think that’s a major impact that inauguration will have.”
Wednesday was a day of happiness for Temple school board member Linell Davis.
“I’m overwhelmed with joy at the fact that the sky is the limit for women and for (people) of color. The doors are open,” said Davis, who is black. “It’s so important for our young women to see because they have something to strive for — there’s hope. It’s all about hope for our kids.”
Temple High senior Smruta Ramanathan, 17, felt that hope as she watched the inauguration. She relates to Harris: Both are women and both are of South Asian descent.
Ramanathan said her class was watching the glass ceiling — a metaphor describing the invisible barrier preventing a certain demographic from rising to a certain position — break live on television.
“It just shows that there are opportunities and it’s possible. We always think it, but it’s cool to see it actually happening,” the Temple High student said. “It was gratifying to see this moment … because I feel we as a society have been working toward this moment — not only nationally, but universally we’ve been working towards it. To see it actually progressing is wonderful to see.”
Belton school board President Suzanne McDonald said she was so proud to be an American woman as Harris took office.
“I am proud to see this moment of history being written out loud and in living color. I am proud to know that future generations can see what is now possible for everyone, regardless of gender or race,” she said. “Historically, women have not been held to high esteem; however we (women) continue to prove that this is no longer the case, and that we are perfectly capable of being successful leaders even when faced with extraordinary status quo thinking.”
Like Harris, McDonald has a first, too — she’s the first black woman to serve as the Belton school board president.
Esther Baker, an eighth-grader at North Belton Middle School, said women were not supposed to be in these types of positions when the nation was founded. But, as the 14-year-old pointed out, the U.S. has grown past that and changed.
“Now that there are more spaces opening for women in big situations and positions, I am very hopeful that we will be a lot more advanced,” Baker said. “It means to me that I can do something with my life. Being a woman is not holding me back — it is something that I will have to work a little more for, but I can overcome that.”
Overcoming obstacles is something that every person must face as they try to achieve a difficult goal, Belton school board Secretary Janet Leigh said.
“I respect the particular challenges Vice President Harris has certainly faced to become a United States Senator and now the first female vice president,” Leigh said. “I have observed that she is deeply loved by her family and they must be so proud. Encouragement from a strong family, friends and colleagues plays a critical role in our achievements. It is a gift I am mindful of and grateful for in my own position as an elected female at the local level every day. I will be praying diligently for her in the days to come.”
Czapnik, Price, Ramanathan and Baker all knew they would get to see a woman take one of the highest offices in the U.S. They just didn’t realize it would be so early in their lives.
It’s been a long time coming, Davis said.
“I have felt it. I have seen it coming,” the Temple schools trustee said. “I just didn’t think it would be this soon.”