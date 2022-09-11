Bell County Sheriff’s Department Cpl. Shawn Hearn was at home asleep after an overnight shift with the Fort Worth Police Department on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I was at home, and my wife was watching on the news, and she woke me up,” he said. “From that point on, in law enforcement, we started thinking about how the country is going to progress with the ongoing battle with terrorism.”
He said the new dangers of the time changed local policing and connected how different agencies work with each other.
“We had to deal with files and information of terrorists on our area to the federal agencies,” Hearn said.
“After 9/11, we learned more about the kind of enemy that we had going after us.,” he said. “We had to branch off and work hand-in-hand with federal agencies to pass off local information about possible terrorists.”
Many police officers and other emergency responders gave their lives that day in the line of duty. Hearn said he never doubted his calling to be in law enforcement.
“I’m not going to back down from a fight,” he said. “I’ve always been in law enforcement to do the work. Sometimes you have to put yourself in jeopardy, and that’s just part of it. We know that we can go out one day and not come back home.”
Passion for law enforcement
At 10 years old, Hearn knew he wanted to be in law enforcement after his family dynamic changed after a divorce.
“In my town — Highland Park area — all the cops took me under their wing and raised me as my dads,” he said. “They taught me right from wrong. From that point on, I wanted to be like them and be a cop.”
For Hearn, those four or five officers became the blueprint of what a law enforcer should be. He said he emulated their actions during his almost 40 years patrolling the streets.
“They all became my mentors,” he said. “They were all dedicated cops. They weren’t crooked or abused people. They taught me how you should conduct yourself as a cop. They taught me how to treat people.”
All of his adult life was centered around law enforcement, starting in the armed forces.
“I graduated from high school in the Dallas area,” Hearn said. “I went into the Air Force for four years. When I came out, I became a law enforcement officer. I spent 30 years in Fort Worth PD.”
Along with his patrol experience, Hearn worked in several specialized units during his career.
“I worked the helicopter, vice, narcotics, street crimes and gang units,” he said. “I do not like the office. I would be frustrated if I was stuck in an office all day.”
Most of Hearn’s career has been spent on the streets on the night shift.
“At night, the regular citizens are settled in for the evening,” he said. “A lot of the times, after midnight, is when you start dealing with more criminal activity. I’ve always been a night cop.”
Career in Bell County
Hearn retired after his time in Fort Worth. However, his retirement lasted about a year before the call to serve beckoned him to wear the uniform again.
“I got bored of being retired and came back to law enforcement,” Hearn said. “I’ve been (in Bell County) for about three years. There’s nothing worse than a retired cop. We’re so used to the ‘go, go, go.’ If we just sit there, we die. I’ve known cops that they retire, and in the first week, they die on their couch. I wanted to stay healthy and active.”
Bell County was an easy choice for Hearn, whose twin daughters made the area their home after graduating from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with degrees in nursing and education.
“They started building their families here and asked me to come down here,” he said.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department became the new home for Hearn, who started as a patrol deputy and was recently promoted to corporal.
“They treat me with a lot of respect and a lot of appreciation,” he said. “They know that I have a lot of knowledge and experience from my career and being in a big department. They knew I came from the old school, and I can teach the new school how to carry themselves.”
All the years of experience did not go to his head as Hearn said he believes he can share his knowledge with others while serving alongside them.
“It’s not like I’m a ‘Mr. Hotshot cop,’ he said. “My maturity as a cop might benefit the younger guys. All the years I’ve been a cop, I’ve never lost the dedication I had as a rookie cop. I always wanted to make sure the people understood that we were out there to protect them. To make sure that the evil people of the world can’t get to them.”
Lawman of the year
During his second year in law enforcement in Bell County, on June 21, 2021, an interaction with a 14-day-old baby earned Hearn multiple accolades, including the Lawman of the Year, RISE Officer Award and Deputy of the Year.
“That day, we had a broadcast go out about a mother in distress,” he said. “Her baby daughter stopped breathing, and she pulled over on the side of the road.”
The call was near Heidenheimer, not far from Temple but far enough away from a medical facility in an emergency when minutes matter.
“I could’ve been anywhere in the area,” Hearn said. “There is a huge area that I patrol. I was two minutes away from her.”
Hearn got to the scene as the call was still coming into his radio.
“That’s not a coincidence,” he said. “God was at play here. He put me two minutes away from her.”
As he approached the car, the foster mother of the baby handed Hearn a blue, non-responsive baby, putting her faith in him to bring her back to life.
“She was about as big as my hand,” Hearn said. “I started performing CPR in the front seat of the pickup truck. I just performed CPR until EMS arrived. I performed CPR for nine minutes.”
Breath of life
As emergency personnel relieved Hearn and took over CPR, the corporal said he looked at the baby on the gurney and saw life come back to her.
“I just wanted to make sure I did the right thing for her,” Hearn said. “Then I saw the baby’s chest start rising. I got all choked up. They took her to the hospital, and she started breathing.”
As baby Nora was treated, Hearn said doctors discovered she had respiratory problems caused by her biological mother’s drug use.
“She’s overcome that now,” he said. “They got her on the right medications to give her stronger lungs.”
Destiny McCormick was the foster mother of the baby girl who was abandoned by her biological mother.
“The baby girl was born in a pickup truck in downtown Austin by a prostitute,” Hearn said. “The prostitute took her to the Catholic hospital when she was born and just dropped her off at the desk and walked off. The baby didn’t have a name. The foster mother just knew her as ‘baby girl’ at the time.”
McCormick is in the process of adopting the baby, who just celebrated her first birthday recently.
“She grew up, and she’s walking around, and she’s fine,” Hearn said. “She named her Nora. My wife keeps up with her family, and we send her birthday gifts and Christmas gifts. We keep in contact.”
Hearn said he is not a hero but a participant of a greater power in play.
“It wasn’t me,” he said. “It was Destiny, Nora and the Lord. He put me in the right place at the right time. I give him all the glory. I just did my best to take care of the little baby and give her a chance.”
Hearn, 64, said he would continue policing the streets for as long as his body allows him to.
“The Lord has blessed me to be strong and healthy still as I get older,” he said. “As long as I stay fit and spiritually fit, I will serve. There is going to come a time when I’m going to get too old to be on the streets. I know that. I’m good with that.
“If the Lord wants me to be here, I will be here.”