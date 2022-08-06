Back to School with God

Participants line up to register for backpacks during the “Back to School with God” event hosted by Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and Belton First United Methodist Church on Saturday at Yettie Polk Park in Belton.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — About 1,000 people — most of them with school-age children — came to “Back to School with God,” on Saturday at Yettie Polk Park.