BELTON — About 1,000 people — most of them with school-age children — came to “Back to School with God,” on Saturday at Yettie Polk Park.
Two Belton churches, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church, sponsored the 9 a.m.-1 p.m. event, which included a backpack giveaway, free haircuts and eye exams. Early arrivals took advantage of the park’s abundant shade and a morning breeze.
Teon Bass, former pastor of Mt. Zion and one of the organizers, said Mt. Zion has been hosting the event for about nine years.
“We used to do it at Harris Community Center,” he said. “Because we expected a larger crowd, we came down here to the park. It’s just a community effort to make back-to-school exciting.”
Jeff Miller, pastor of First United Methodist Church, said this was their second time to help with the event.
“People were showing up at 8 a.m.,” he said. “I don’t know how many backpacks we’ve given away. We had 1,016.”
The Lions Club was giving free eye exams, he said, and several other organizations were involved.
Elizabeth White, one of the organizers, said these included Child Advocacy Center of Bell County, Helping Hands Ministries, Poison Control, Workforce, Belton ISD and the Girl Scouts.
Felisha Kelley of Belton brought five of her children, ages 12-21. They were finishing up on their hotdogs.
“Today’s my birthday,” she said. “I’m going to get me a haircut.”
The children visited the bouncy house and the petting zoo, she said. They were about to check in for backpacks.
“It’s nice, because we don’t really get out much,” she said. “I really don’t let them out much, with the COVID.”
Edith Evans of Temple said her children go to Belton schools. Two of them were about to get a haircut.
“They got hot dogs,” she said. “They did the bouncy house and then they got free backpacks.”
Kumar Nitish and his wife, Preeti, of Georgetown brought their son, Auyan, who is 4½ years old.
“We like the place,” Kumar said. “It’s good for kids to learn a new life. For him, he’s never been to a public school. He’ll go to pre-K.
They went to the petting zoo, but since the boy had a cold drink he couldn’t pet the animals, his father said.
“He got a backpack,” he said. “We love what they are doing for the community.”
Lauren Morehouse, a volunteer leader for Girl Scout Troop 8226, said she has three daughters in the Girl Scouts. One of them, Selah, 11, who holds the rank of Cadet, was with her at a table near the park entrance.
“We’re recruiting,” Morehouse said. “We would like to add some more girls to our local troop. We’ve had a lot of little girls and moms come by and pick up flyers, saying they’d like to join us.”
The troop spent the night at Sea World in San Antonio in April, she said.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “They took us behind the scenes for the beluga whales.”
The troop will go camping in September, she said.
“Once we sell cookies, we’ll kind of know what bigger trips we can take later on in the year.”
The girls range in age from kindergarten through a senior in high school, she said.