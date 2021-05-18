A Georgetown man was arrested by authorities Monday evening after police pursued him into Bell County — prompting a standoff of more than an hour that shut down Interstate 35 south of Belton.
Orlando Manuel Gutierrez was in custody at the Williamson County Jail Tuesday, charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, resisting arrest and a parole violation.
Gutierrez, a suspect in two Georgetown cases, including a terroristic threat offense, was identified when an officer saw a vehicle that matched the description of Gutierrez’s car, Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Cory J. Tchida said Tuesday.
The officer attempted a traffic stop after noting traffic violations — but Gutierrez did not stop.
Gutierrez drove at normal traffic speeds throughout Georgetown during the pursuit before he ended up on northbound I-35.
“It was not a high-speed pursuit, he just didn’t stop,” Tchida said. “At some point, he was running on a donut, his tire got jacked up (on the highway) and he just pulled over….But he wouldn’t get out of the car.”
Motorists reported that the northbound side of I-35 was shut down about 5 p.m. and that a large police presence was noted at the Shanklin Road exit. Motorists stopped on the freeway were captured on camera standing on the roadway.
Law enforcement vehicles blocked off the main lanes and access road. At least two troopers reportedly had rifles out with multiple other officers distanced from vehicle were also at the ready.
Tchida said a regional SWAT team that Georgetown participates in arrived at the scene to negotiate a surrender. Eventually, officers broke out the car window and removed Gutierrez from the car.
Tchida said the department makes a decision on whether to continue with its pursuits if public safety becomes an issue.
“We’ve actually made a decision to terminate some pursuits,” the assistant police chief said.
Lt. Bob Reinhard, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said local deputies assisted in traffic control during the standoff. No injuries were reported.