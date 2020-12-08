BELTON — No widespread voter fraud or major problems occurred during last month’s election, Bell County Elections Commission officials said Tuesday.
However, some complained about issues such as long lines and unsafe working conditions during the coronavirus crisis, according to a post-election report by the Bell County Democratic Party.
Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton answered questions from the Elections Commission Tuesday during a meeting to discuss the Nov. 3 general election and early voting. Commission members also agreed to move forward on starting the process to permanently fill the elections administrator position.
Dutton said that he felt the election went well this year, aside from a few early problems with technology and training, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the challenges it presented.
“For everything that 2020 threw us, I think everything went pretty well this election,” Dutton said. “We were fortunate that everything seemed to stay working pretty well.”
Dutton confirmed that there was no evidence of any voter fraud in the county, despite some claims from voters.
Several commission members said they received calls about alleged voter fraud and multiple mail-in ballots. Some people received multiple mail-in ballot request forms, which they thought were actual ballots that could be used to commit fraud, but they were not, officials said.
Dutton also dismissed claims that Bell County used Dominion voting machines, pointing out that the county instead used Election Systems & Software machines.
Bell County Democratic Party Chairman Chris Rosenberg said she appreciated the job done by the Elections Department and Dutton, but still though there were problems that could have been avoided.
A report commissioned by the Democratic Party looked at issues that occurred during early voting and Election Day, she said.
“While I am proud of the county for adopting new election equipment and voting centers, the general election in 2020 was marked by long lines, unsafe working conditions and an inability of election judges to process provisional ballots, and difficulty reaching someone by phone at elections,” Rosenberg said.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn, a commission member, said the county should look at ways of bringing in younger blood to help run future elections.
Blackburn said the training and recruitment of new election judges was the single biggest issue for the county going forward.
“I’ve observed some elections in different places, and most of these election workers are not going to be around much longer or at least participating as workers,” Blackburn said. “That is a real problem and we do need to start identifying strategies to tap into a younger workforce for our election workers. I think that is critical for what we are going to do going forward, not just for the technology reasons but so we physically have workers and people to conduct these elections.”
Commissioners suggested that they work with local colleges in recruiting student workers, who are more technologically savvy, to help run election sites.
Dutton said recruiting college-age students to help with the election, as well as creating training videos to help educate poll workers, were ideas that had been set aside due to the pandemic.
Dutton said he believed more changes may be needed given the recent growth of the county’s population.
“There is definitely a need,” he said. “We are reaching the sheer amount of people … in the county where we are reaching that limit with the previous way things have been done. I think it is good idea to brainstorm with … everyone to find a better way forward and to make sure more people are serviced in a better and timelier manner.”