Texas Department of Transportation workers will all eastbound mainlanes of Interstate 14 in Belton Monday night.
featured
UPDATE: Eastbound I-14 closure in Belton planned Monday night; Crusader Way to be closed for work through April 7
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Bloomin’ Temple Festival set April 28-29
- BISD breaks ground for SE Belton elementary school
- City Council approves alcohol sales for new Lake Belton area restaurant and event venue
- Fatal accident on rural stretch of FM2410
- Services for Domingo A. “Sunday” Luna Sr., age 75, of Temple,
- Temple standoff ends peacefully after man threatens suicide
- UPDATE: Temple fisherman drowns at Lake Belton
- Larry Wayne Jackson, age 77, died Sunday, March 5, 2023
- Woman dies in crash near Yarrelton
- Affidavit: Witnesses saw Killeen man open fire in fatal Temple shooting