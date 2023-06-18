Rose Williams summed up what emancipation meant to her: “Some stays, and some goes.”
In 1937, Rose, then about 90, was interviewed by a writer for the Federal Writers’ Project. Rose’s memories jumped from fragment to fragment, like glass shards across the ground — glistening descriptions aiming spotlights on the horror and helplessness of those slave years.
Born in Mississippi probably in 1838, Rose was first owned by a slave trader named William Black, who brought her as a young child with her parents to Bell County. Rose remembered him as being especially cruel — “works ’em hard and feeds dem poorly.”
Compiled from 1936 to 1938, the slave narratives helped chronicle the lives of the last surviving enslaved workers and continue to be an important resource for researchers and historians.
Firsthand stories help highlight the importance of present-day Juneteenth observances as watershed moments in U.S. history.
Originally commonly called “Emancipation Day” and “Jubilee Day,” Juneteenth has its roots during the Civil War, when President Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, signed the Emancipation Proclamation, outlawing slavery in the United States and freeing more than 500,000 enslaved black Americans.
News was slow to reach Texas, then on the outskirts of the U.S. frontier and on the Confederacy’s fringes.
Compounding the delay, lawsuits cropped up in Texas between 1863 and 1865 that challenged Lincoln’s move. Slave holders attempted to gain financial compensation from the government for the loss of revenue.
For example, the pro-Confederacy newspaper, the Belton Democrat, ran frequent articles of slave owners complaining about their lost revenue and “investment” in the lives they owned. Thus, many slave owners simply refused to free their slaves until they were compensated.
Finally, on June 19, 1865, after the Confederacy’s surrender, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived at Galveston to proclaim the freedom of all 250,000 slaves in the Lone Star State.
But Granger’s order had a dark side: Although Granger said the relationship between former slaves and their former owners was now one between employee and employer, the order instructed slaves “to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages.”
Obviously, most former slaves weren’t interested in staying with the people who had enslaved them, even for pay.
What followed was called “the scatter,” when droves of former slaves left the state to find family members or more welcoming accommodations in northern regions. As Rose remembers, “Some stays, and some goes.”
The next year, June 19, 1866, Juneteenth was transformed into a grassroots celebration of freedom and hope in Bell County and the rest of Texas.
Still, attitudes after emancipation were hard to change; understanding and acceptance by whites were non-existent. The 1867 issue of the Texas Almanac described the abundant resources and fertile land in Bell County, adding, “The Negroes behave as well as anyone expect, though a large majority of them are very indolent and are including to shift from place to place, without have any settled employment.”
Rose Williams’ story is typical of many freed slaves who faced the decision to go or stay after emancipation.
She recalled her father, standing on the slave block in 1860, pleaded with white planter Hall Hawkins to buy his wife and daughter Rose so that they could remain together. Hawkins was the successful high bidder for Rose’s parents but hesitated to buy their young daughter Rose.
“Mammy and pappy powerful glad to git sold together,” Rose said.
As Rose’s time on the auction block neared, tears streamed on her face. She feared she would be separated from her parents. After intense bidding, Hawkins purchased Rose for $525 because, he said, “She will make a good breeder.” She was about 13 at the time.
Life on the Hawkins plantation was an improvement: rations were plentiful, living accommodations — although spare on a dirt floor — were more comfortable and work was manageable.
“Dere am as much difference between (Hawkins) and old Massa Black in the way of treatment as twixt de Lawd and de devil,” Rose said.
However, Hawkins wanted more from Rose than field work. When she was 16 and — in Hawkins words, “never been abused” — Hawkins ordered Rose to live with another slave named Rufus and to bear his children. She despised Rufus because he was a demanding bully.
She resisted Rufus until Hawkins threatened her with whippings. He told Rose he “paid good money for her,” and he expected her to bear children to work on his farm. Rose considered that Hawkins had kept her and her parents together on the slave block instead of separating them — which was his prerogative.
“Dere it am. What am I’s to do? So I ’cides to do as de massa wish, and so I yields,” she said.
Eventually, she bore two children with Rufus, just as her master ordered, but life with Rufus was troubled.
After emancipation, Hawkins offered Rose and her parents wage-paying jobs on his farm or opportunities to be share-croppers. “My folks and me stays. We works de land on shares for three years, den moved to other land nearby. I stays with my folks till they dies,” she said.
Then in the early 1900s, Rose moved to Fort Worth. There, well into her 80s, she worked as a cook for white families. Failing vision forced her to quit.
Looking back on her life, Rose was certain of one thing: Marriage was not for her.
“I’s never wants no truck with any man. De Lawd forgive dis colored woman, but he have to excuse me and look for some others for to replenish de earth.”
She died in 1940 and is buried in Haltom City.