SCHOOL DISTRICT RATINGS
The Texas Education Agency released 2022 overall ratings for several school districts in Central Texas:
Academy ISD, B
Bartlett ISD, B
Belton ISD, B
Buckholts ISD, B
Bruceville-Eddy ISD, B
Cameron ISD, B
Copperas Cove ISD, B
Florence ISD, C
Gatesville ISD, B
Gause ISD, B
Holland ISD, A
Killeen ISD, C
Lampasas ISD, A
Milano ISD, A
Moody ISD, B
Rockdale ISD, B
Rogers ISD, B
Rosebud-Lott ISD, B
Salado ISD, B
Temple ISD, C
Thorndale ISD, B
Troy ISD, A
CAMPUS RATINGS
Here are 2022 Texas Education Agency campus ratings for the Temple, Belton and Salado school districts:
Temple ISD: C
Temple High School: 75
Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy: 81
Bonham Middle School: 88
Lamar Middle School: 74
Travis Science Academy: 78
Cater Elementary: 67 (Not Rated)
Hector P. Garcia Elementary: 76
Jefferson Elementary: 78
Kennedy-Powell Elementary: 81
Raye-Allen Elementary: 80
Scott Elementary: 89
Thornton Elementary: 73
Western Hills Elementary: 76
Fred W. Edwards Academy: 83
Wheatley Alternative Education Center: N/A
Belton ISD: B
Belton High School: 84
Charter Oak Elementary: 82
Lake Belton High School: 82
Chisholm Trail Elementary: 78
Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow: N/A
High Point Elementary: 73
Belton Middle School: 74
Lakewood Elementary: 96
Lake Belton Middle School: 88
Leon Heights Elementary: 78
Miller Heights Elementary: 67 (Not Rated)
North Belton Middle School: 79
South Belton Middle School: 64 (Not Rated)
Joe P. Pirtle Elementary: 86
Southwest Elementary: 61 (Not Rated)
Belton Early Childhood School: 87
Sparta Elementary: 95
Tarver Elementary: 71
Salado ISD: B
Salado High School: 93
Salado Middle School: 78
Thomas Arnold Elementary: 78