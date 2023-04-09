Big Elm Creek

Riparian and stream restoration along Big Elm Creek, which flows through McLennan, Bell and Milam counties, will be discussed April 25 at a meeting in Temple.

 Lucas Gregory/Texas Water Resources Institute

The Texas Water Resources Institute, TWRI, Urban Riparian and Stream Restoration Program will hold a workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25 in Temple for professionals interested in conducting stream restoration projects around Central Texas.