In March of this year, the Telegram reported about the $800 million data center campus that Meta Platform Inc. — the parent company of Facebook — plans to build in Temple’s Industrial Park. The center, located on a 400-acre site roughly bordered by Loop 363 on Industrial Park Boulevard and Eberhardt Road, is expected to permanently employ 100 and create 1,200 jobs during construction.
The data center — to be powered by 100% renewable energy — is expected to be operational in 2024.
“This project could very easily become the largest economic development project the city has ever seen,” City of Temple Mayor Tim Davis previously told the Telegram. “There are less than 20 of these data centers worldwide.”
The investment in Temple is possibly the largest since the $1.5 billion impact in Central Texas was created by the Temple Panda 1 Power Plant announcement in 2012.
The Telegram also reported on the impact and tax breaks the company is receiving to make Temple their home.
Temple Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Adrian Cannady said the data center is expected to receive 75% tax abatements from the city and Bell County for 10 years and receive a 50% tax abatement from Temple College for 10 years. Government bodies are required to approve each agreement.
There will be no tax abatement for school taxes. An analysis projects that the Temple ISD will receive $50 million in taxes over 15 years.
Land for Temple Green Data LLC was unanimously approved for rezoning this year, alongside an economic development agreement with the company. The company is expected to invest at least $225 million in the construction of the project.
The 33-acre tract set aside for the new data center is a portion of a larger 161.87-acre tract approved for rezoning from agriculture to light industrial. The data center will be on Temple’s southeast side in Synergy Park.
Local business coverage
On a smaller scale, the Telegram also reported on new, locally-owned businesses that opened their doors to offer their unique offerings to Temple residents. Local reporters also survey the city and finding new businesses allow people to see what Temple has to offer regarding services, dining, and entertainment.
For example, in February, John and Ashley Vernon opened their business FoxDog Beer Garden and Coffee, 209 N. Seventh St., in a historic home in Downtown Temple. The couple said at the time of the opening that they planned to participate a lot in the community and have created several events that have been covered by the Telegram.
“For us, the biggest thing is community and a space for everyone,” Ashley Vernon said at the time. “We want this to be a neighborhood coffee shop and a neighborhood bar. We want people walking here. We want to fill the backyard with kids and families.”
Another small business with local roots was the Waco-based Cha Community, which set roots in Temple in February.
The store, co-owned by married couple Devin Li and Jaja Chen, began selling premium boba tea as well as dumplings in February.
Besides the drinks and food offerings, the business also hosts various events, such as make your own dumpling — where a staff member shows attendees the technique to create the perfect dumpling.
“Our mission is to bridge cultures and create community,” Li said. “We just have a simple desire to help customers and create communities even inside our own company with our team. So, we have a very community-driven mission both internally and externally.”
Community events
Telegram reporters also write about community happenings every week — from the latest concerts to the annual events.
Diane Campbell of Salado talked about patriotic unity that was apparent during local Fourth of July activities — events covered every year by the Telegram.
“The Red, White, and Blue was everywhere, along with the cowboy boots and hats,” she said in a letter to the editor. “The entire audience stood for the presentation of our flag, stood for the pledge of allegiance, and stood (with hats off and hands over hearts) while everyone sang the Star-Spangled Banner. We cheered for the bull riders, bronc riders, ropers, barrel racers and 17 little mutton busters. We cheered for the ones that did well and the ones that tried their best. It warmed my heart.”
“Thank you to the Belton Chamber of Commerce and other sponsors for continuing to bring this rodeo to the Expo Center every July 4th! Thank you for reminding us that patriotism and love of country is alive and well in Bell County, Texas!’