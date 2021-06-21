Belton ISD trustees unanimously approved the renaming of Tiger Baseball Field to Tidwell Field during a school board meeting on Monday — a meeting that also saw the district move forward with an upgraded compensation plan.
The new labeling honors former coach David Tidwell, who led the Belton High Tigers to a state baseball championship in 1994. He was inducted into the Texas High School baseball Coaches Hall of Fame following a 33-year coaching career.
Tidwell, who began his career in 1976 as a Bay City assistant coach, notched 491 of his 577 victories during his 23-year tenure managing the Tigers.
“I’ve spoken with Coach Tidwell … and (Tidwell Field) is the name that coach was most comfortable with,” Mike Morgan, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of operations, said. “It seems wholly appropriate doing it now because it gives us a great opportunity to do some branding, some signage and to get some things in place.”
Morgan — who highlighted how renaming input was gathered from the athletic director, administrators and staff — said any incurred costs will be paid through locally budgeted funds.
In 2017, Tidwell told the Telegram how he’ll always miss leading the Tigers from the dugout.
“I still miss it,” he said. “That’s why I stay away from it a little bit is because I miss it so much. I catch myself watching baseball on TV and thinking, ‘What are you doing out there?’ I miss it a lot. I miss the kids most of all, and then I miss the Tuesday nights and Friday nights and the impact of it.”
But Tidwell will have an opportunity to return to the grounds during Belton High’s 2022 varsity season for a renaming dedication ceremony, according to Belton ISD.
“Our policy committee and our facilities committee have been doing good work over the past year, and this is a result of the work that’s been done in those things,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said.
Ty Taggart, vice president of the Belton ISD school board, said this renaming process has been in the works for the past year.
“This is something that we had started talking about a year ago,” he said during the meeting on Monday. “This is about as much of a no-brainer in Belton ISD as one can be to have coach Tidwell honored like this. He was a winner and he helped maintain a culture of excellence that Belton ISD has had for a long time. I’m excited about this.”
Compensation plan
At the meeting, the school board also approved a $1,200 annual salary increase for teachers, nurses and librarians. Meanwhile, a 2 percent midpoint increase will be allocated for all other district staff.
Administrators said this updated compensation plan will allow Belton ISD to better support its employees.
“Over the last couple of months, we have been carefully studying our salary structures,” a staff report from Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent of human resources, said. “The approval of this compensation plan and increase will enhance our ability to attract and retain a world-class staff.”