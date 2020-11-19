Nolanville resident Reuben Noland, 39, is elated the adoption of his daughter Sara Noland, 2, is finalized — a process he said COVID-19 delayed.
“We originally had planned to do it in June or July … but we were waiting too long for the courts to open up,” Noland said. “So we decided to go ahead and have it virtually on Bell County Adoption Day, and try to make it as special as possible.”
Noland has cared for his daughter Sara for over two years, and said she has only ever known him as “daddy.”
“She’s mine now legally,” he said. “We don’t have to worry about any more visits from the state or CPS. We can finally try to be a normal family.”
Although Noland — whose family is now eight large — noted there are some challenges that accompany an adoption process, he said his journey with Sara was undoubtedly a rewarding process.
“You have to look at the big picture, and that is you’re providing a home for a child that is not yours … that is rewarding in itself,” he said. “I think anyone who has the opportunity and means to adopt should.”
Noland intends to celebrate Nov. 19 annually as if it were a second birthday for Sara.
“That’s the plan because I think being open and honest with her about this unique situation is what’s best for her,” he said.
Sara was among 21 children whose adoptions were finalized during Bell County Adoption Day on Thursday. There were 59 children in Bell County waiting for their “forever home” at the end of September, and case worker Jennifer Doskocil was happy to help narrow that figure.
“Being an adoption worker, I get to witness happy endings as cases come to a closure,” she said. “It is a process, but you can really help a child if you’re devoted and committed … and that’s what we’re hoping to do.”
Mark Wilson, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, said it was amazing to witness the Noland family’s adoption become finalized in person.
“With COVID-19 we had to shift so many of these events to virtual,” he said. “But for me … being there in person was great. There were so many tears and so much joy between everybody in that family. It just goes to show the lengths our workers have gone to make this day special for all these kiddos.”
Wilson said residents interested in becoming a foster-to-adopt parent can access further information online at AdoptChildren.org.
“This website provides information on how to attend an adoption meeting and spells out the requirements to become a foster-to-adopt parent,” he said. “This website also features many of the children who are legally free for adoption and who want their very own forever home.”