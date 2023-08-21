School start for TISD

Teacher Deborah Davis, left, greets Kenyon Watkins before the first day of classes outside Bonham Middle School in Temple on Monday August 21, 2023.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The Temple Independent School District, with the help of community partners, welcomed more than 8,300 students back to campus on Monday morning for the start of the 2023-24 academic year.

jvalley@tdtnews.com