The Temple Police Department needs help discovering the identity of two theft suspects. The two suspects were involved in a Jan. 30 theft at Walmart, 3401 S. 31st St. in Temple.
The two black males stole about $500 in video games before leaving the area in a blue 2006 Nissan Maxima.
Anyone with information about these males, please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).